GhPageEntertainmentPatapaa reportedly divorces his wife
Entertainment

Patapaa reportedly divorces his wife

By Armani Brooklyn
A yet to be authenticated news that is currently making waves on the local digital space reports the divorce of One Corner hitmaker, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa.

According to the conveyors of the news, Patapaa and his German wife Liha Miller parted ways about six months ago.

Well, the actual cause of Patapaa’s divorce from his wife is yet to be known because he hasn’t reacted to the story yet.

Patapaa and Liha Miller walked down the aisle on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in a very stylish wedding ceremony.

Months after their wedding, Liha Miller sparked speculations about her pregnancy after sharing videos on social media that captured her with a protruding stomach.

It appears they were all lies and framed stories just to be in the news. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

