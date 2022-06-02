- Advertisement -

Patapaa is currently in severe pain after seeing his German wife hanging out with Zionfelix in the streets of Köln (Germany).

Apparently, all is not well at home with Patapaa and his wife reason he hs being barking like a wounded dog ever since the video of his wife and Zionfelix landed on the internet.

Earlier yesterday Patapaa accused Zionfelix of being the cause of the never-ending problems in his marriage.

He additionally subtly confirmed his marriage to Liha is currently resting on sinking sand and might collapse very soon because he doesn’t want to see her again because of Zionfelix.

Patapaa has now issued a word of advice to Ghanaians to be very wary of Zionfekix because he’s an evil guy.

READ ALSO: Patapaa’s wife hangs out with Zionfelix in the streets of Köln

As professed by Patapaa, aside from Zionfelix destroying his marriage, he’s also causing problems in his family which is very awful.

He shared this message on his Whatapp status which was later leaked on Facebook by one of his contacts.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Amidst the brouhaha, Liha Miller has taken a deep swipe at Patapaa in a fresh video and according to her, she doesn’t have time to address the rumours peddled in the media against her by fools.

Ever reports went rife that Patapaa has divorced Liha, he has never known peace.