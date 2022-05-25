- Advertisement -

Swedru-based Hiplife artiste, Patapaa Amisty made it into the headlines yesterday after reports went viral on the internet that he has parted ways with his German wife Liha Miller.

The news came in as an unpleasant surprise to many Ghanaians because it was least expected looking at the consistent lovey-dovey moments Patapaa and Liha share on the internet.

Amidst the rumours, some social media users postulated that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker is still with his wife and hasn’t sought divorce yet but wants to use that fake story to promote his “Glass Nkoaa” song.

Surprisingly, both Patapaa and Liha have been mute on the saga ever since it started to gain popularity on the internet about 24 hours ago.

Well, Patapaa’s father, Mr Kwesi Amoah, has rubbished the divorce rumours during an exclusive interview with ADOM FM.

According to Mr Kwesi Amoah, his son is still legally married to Liha and they are very happy so he finds it amusing that some unscrupulous people have decided to use their social media pages to spew false news about them.

Mr Kwesi further added that he will be the first person to know about his son’s divorce if such happens after emphatically negating the story in the dying minutes of the interview.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Liha has been out of the country for 4 months now and there are several videos of her chilling without Patapaa.