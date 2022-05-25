type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPatapaa's father reacts to son's divorce rumours
Entertainment

Patapaa’s father reacts to son’s divorce rumours

By Armani Brooklyn
Patapaa wedding photos
Patapaa wedding photos
- Advertisement -

Swedru-based Hiplife artiste, Patapaa Amisty made it into the headlines yesterday after reports went viral on the internet that he has parted ways with his German wife Liha Miller.

The news came in as an unpleasant surprise to many Ghanaians because it was least expected looking at the consistent lovey-dovey moments Patapaa and Liha share on the internet.

Amidst the rumours, some social media users postulated that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker is still with his wife and hasn’t sought divorce yet but wants to use that fake story to promote his “Glass Nkoaa” song.

MUST-READ: Patapaa reportedly divorces his wife

Surprisingly, both Patapaa and Liha have been mute on the saga ever since it started to gain popularity on the internet about 24 hours ago.

Well, Patapaa’s father, Mr Kwesi Amoah, has rubbished the divorce rumours during an exclusive interview with ADOM FM.

According to Mr Kwesi Amoah, his son is still legally married to Liha and they are very happy so he finds it amusing that some unscrupulous people have decided to use their social media pages to spew false news about them.

Mr Kwesi further added that he will be the first person to know about his son’s divorce if such happens after emphatically negating the story in the dying minutes of the interview.

MUST-READ: Patapaa accused of faking his divorce

Meanwhile, according to sources, Liha has been out of the country for 4 months now and there are several videos of her chilling without Patapaa.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 25, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.1 ° F
    77.1 °
    77.1 °
    85 %
    1.7mph
    51 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News