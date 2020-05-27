Patience Nyarko blasts Abeiku Santana in her reply to him after calling her demon-possessed

- Advertisement -

Patience Nyarko evidently is not taking any ‘insults and nonsense’ from ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana as she has countered the former for saying she’s demon-possessed.

In an open letter reply by the popular musician to the radio presenter, Patience said his words were harsh, offensive and very estranging.

Adding that the broadcaster was very unscrupulous and necessarily harsh by the manner in which he addressed the issue between herself and Joe Mettle.

According to her, Abeiku shouldn’t have been bais in his utterances and too judgemental in his take on the issue that already is fading away.

She added that she was very disappointed that Abeiku Santana used such a big platform like Okay FM to launch an attack on her for voicing out her opinions.

Regardless, Patience Nyarko indicated that she still have unflinching respect for him.

