Ghanaians are yet-to finish talking about the lastest expose on Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Metro TV’s host Paul Adom Otchere has hinted of exposing his colleague and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure today.

For some days now, the two journalists have been on the neck of each other after Manasseh revealed that Paul told a lie about him requesting an amount of $100,000 from Zoomlion to kill a story.

In a Facebook exchange with Francis Kennedy Ocloo, Mr Adom-Otchere promised to give his side of the story and expose Mr Azure Awuni on several other things that Manasseh has hidden from the world.

“Tell your friend Manasseh, that he will get his reply on Tuesday [today] and the whole world will know what happened. All the facts he left out will be published. And the new things about him money from people “in my circles” during his book launch will also be told to the whole world. Tell him, be sure to tell him,” he wrote in reply to Mr Ocloo.

See screenshot below: