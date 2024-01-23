Photos: Daniel Amartey goes totally naket after Ghana drew with Mozambique

- Advertisement -

After Ghana drew 2-2 with Mozambique last night, Black Stars player Daniel Amartey removed his jersey and was left almost naked on the field.

This action from Daniel Amarty was to signal to fans that he was disappointed in himself and didn’t deserve to represent the country in the Blackstars jersey.

Luckily for him, some fans who were present immediately rushed to the field to cover his nakedness with the Ghana flag.

READ ALSO: Nkraman nkwasiafour – Prophet Oja insults as his prophecy about Blackstars comes to pass (Video)

As seen in the circulating photos that have garnered massive attention on social media, Daniel Amartey was left in only white revealing underwear after stripping off his jersey.

Recall that a few days before Ghana’s match, it was reported in the media that Daniel Amartey had clashed with the Black Stars technical team for not giving him enough playtime.

This new gesture from Daniel Amartey might be a subtle communication to us that he’s done with the senior national team.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

READ ALSO: Mohammed Kudus cries after Blackstars’ draw with Mozambique (Video)

READ ALSO: Moment GH supporters tried to attack and possibly beat Blackstars players after draw with Mozambique (Video)