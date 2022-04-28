- Advertisement -

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has been trending in the news after he officially unveiled actress Judy Austin as his second wife.

The shocking announcement was dropped on the actor’s social media pages after showing the face of his handsome son with Judy for the first time.

Many social media users still don’t want to believe Yul’s affair with Judy and assume it’s a hype to boost the sales of a movie which is yet to be premiered.

Unfortunately, Yul Edochie’s fans have to stop dreaming and making assumptions because exclusive photos from his wedding with Judy have surfaced on the internet.

In the photos, the two TV stars were rocking matching outfits during their traditional marriage ceremony as the families of both parties were present to give them their blessings.

Nigerian actress Judy Austin may not have been a household name in the past but she is sure to shoot into sudden limelight over her relationship with veteran actor, Yul Edochie.

Suddenly, the women who applauded Regina Daniels for taking the position as Ned Nwoko’s 6th wife are angry at Yul Edochie – Double standards everywhere.