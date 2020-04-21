Former HIV/AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has opened up on how she once took the photos of controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Oye Lithur to ‘juju’ to be destroyed.

According to Joyce, Afia Schwarzenegger’s inability to stay at a particular media house was as a result of what she did to her simply because she(Afia) referred to her as a killer.

Also Read: Osebo reacts after Kennedy Agyapong revealed he divorced his wife after Obinim slept with her

On the part of Nana Oye Lithur who lost her position as the Gender minister in the erstwhile Mahama Administration, Joyce stated that the former minister duped her.

The former ambassador ended that as a way of revenge she had to take them to her hometown ‘juju’ to deal ruthlessly with them.

Read her full post below:

“I’m not tall like Yvonne Nelson but if I were short like Afia Schwarzenegger and fat like Nana Oye Lithur, I’d hung myself.

Also Read: Paul Adom Otchere vows to expose Manasseh Azure Awuni today

NB: Afia called me a killer on Utv. And Nana Oye also connived with GAC to dupe me. Now afia lost her job at UTV and Nana Oye also lost her position

And this was powered by the Agbala Juju in my village inside my father’s home in Togo. Don’t Joke with me next time.”

See screenshot below: