Yesterday during Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s ‘bie gya’ on Angel Bishop Obinim, he made mention that one Osebo had to divorce his wife because he got to know that Obinim had slept with her.

This because the second time that the loudmouth politician mentioned Osebo’s name making people ask who is that Osebo?

Well, checks have reaveled the Osebo Hon. Agyapong was referring to and its no other than the baby daddy of Nana Aba Anamoah Richard Brown aka Zara Man.

Also Read: Angel Obinim has been sleeping with Benedicta Gafah – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

According to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Osebo was having marital issues with his wife that made her go to see Angel Obinim for help but at the end of the day, Obinim ended up sleeping with her and even promised to marry her.

In a video shared on his instagram page, Osebo stated that any man sleeping with married women is cursed and nothing would work for that person.

Also Read: Obinim used placenta to prepare food and ate with a pastor from Benin – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Adding when some married women go to see their pastors with problems from their relationships, knowing very well that ladies are soft, they hit on their soft spot and end up sleeping with them.

Though Osebo failed to mention Angel Obinim name, all that he was narrating was what Kennedy Agyapong has earlier said about what led to his failed marriage.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Lydia Forson vows never to cross the path of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Hon Kennedy Agyapong also launches attack on actress Benedicta Gafah.