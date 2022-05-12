- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian Kumawood actor professionally known as Wayoosi; Has caused a massive stir on the local digital space with his fast trending pictures.

In this set of weird pictures, the veteran actor was fully dressed as a woman as he rocked a well-tailored “Kaba and slit”.

As if his bizarre dressing wasn’t enough, Wayoosi garnished his face with heavy makeup to make him appear more like a woman.

Wayoosi also topped up his feminine looks by wearing a wig to complete his overall look like a woman.

Although the picture was purposely taken to crack ribs but some Ghanaians have argued that it’s a salient way to promote the infamous LGBTQ.

As suggested by some social media users, dressing like a woman is a big NO-NO for a person of Wayoozi’s calibre because he’s a celebrity and some members of the LGBTQ community can boastfully say that he’s part of them.

Hopefully, Wayoosi will address these ‘trumu trumu’ allegations very soon before it stains his hard-earned reputation.