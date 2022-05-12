type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentPictures of actor Wayoosi dressed like a lady causes massive stir
Entertainment

Pictures of actor Wayoosi dressed like a lady causes massive stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Wayoosi
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian Kumawood actor professionally known as Wayoosi; Has caused a massive stir on the local digital space with his fast trending pictures.

In this set of weird pictures, the veteran actor was fully dressed as a woman as he rocked a well-tailored “Kaba and slit”.

As if his bizarre dressing wasn’t enough, Wayoosi garnished his face with heavy makeup to make him appear more like a woman.

Wayoosi also topped up his feminine looks by wearing a wig to complete his overall look like a woman.

Although the picture was purposely taken to crack ribs but some Ghanaians have argued that it’s a salient way to promote the infamous LGBTQ.

As suggested by some social media users, dressing like a woman is a big NO-NO for a person of Wayoozi’s calibre because he’s a celebrity and some members of the LGBTQ community can boastfully say that he’s part of them.

Take a look at the picture below to know more…

Hopefully, Wayoosi will address these ‘trumu trumu’ allegations very soon before it stains his hard-earned reputation.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News