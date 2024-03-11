“Poisoning party” – Trending video of NPP bigwigs refusing water served to them at late John Kumah’s house 

- Advertisement -

The NPP party has been nicknamed the “Poisoning Party” ever since the expose from Captain Smart named the firebrands in the political party who have been poisoned by their comrades.

Before John Kumah’s death, Captain Smart had alleged that he was poisoned through akonfem during a campaign rally in Tamale.

Aside from the late John Kumah, Captain Smart also named highly opinionated Chairman Wontumi and Andy Appiah Kubi as part of the people who were poisoned together with John Kumah.

In the words of Captian Smart, even the current vice president and flag bearer of the party has also not been spared from this poisoning scheme in the NPP party.

As alleged by Captain Smart, Dr Bawumia was poisoned in 2018 and was immediately rushed to the UK to seek treatment.

Aside from the aforementioned people, the former majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has also been poisoned on three different occasions.

Recollecting all these instances, a set of NPP bigwigs who paid a condolence visit to John Kumahs family over the weekends refused the bottles of water that were served to them.

In a trending video, Nana B, Justice Frimpong Koduah and some party executives who were present all respectfully declined the bottles of water that were served to them.

Apparently, they are all afraid of getting poisoned and it makes sense they refused to drink the bottles of water that they were served.

