According to a new report by Angel FM, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi started behaving abnormally two months ago when he started suspecting Maa Adwoa of cheating on him.

Inspector Twumasi who buried his mother in a befitting funeral not long ago started visiting the cemetery to sleep on his mother’s tomb.

The reports additionally suggest that Inspector Twumasi who’s known to be sound and well started exhibiting signs of mental illness all because of Maa Adwoa.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Jebi De Mogul on TikTok also, Inspector Ahmed and Maa Adwoa’s relationship problems began exactly two months ago when the deceased went to allegedly spend the night at her other boyfriend’s place and returned home at around 4 am.

This information was revealed by Maa Adwoa’s uncle who spoke in an exclusive interview

Worried and broken-hearted Inspector Ahmed called Maa Adwoa’s uncle before he was able to take to her because she had intentionally switched off her phone.

Looking at how a lot of hidden secrets are consistently dropping on the internet on a daily basis – It’s obvious there’s more to this sad story that we are yet to know.

