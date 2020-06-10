- Advertisement -

Controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has called on Ghanaians to come together and pray for the son of Duncan Williams’ son Daniel.

Her comment comes after the last son of the celebrated preacher took to social media to drop some explicit videos of himself with naked ladies.

He later went live to rain insults on his father who happens to be one of the most respected men of God in the country.

Also Read: Duncan-Williams son insults him mercilessly on live video

Afia Schwarzenegger in her reaction posted a photo of Daniel on her Instagram handle calling on people to join hands and pray for the family of Duncan Williams since they are in difficult times.

She posted: “As a mother I am lost with words.. Let’s pray for Bishop Duncan Williams n his family especially his son Daniel. Only sensitive Christians will understand this.. Lets continue to keep him and his family in prayers.. My position as a Mother will not allow me to do anything apart from praying. This is so sad.‘

Also Read: Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

See screenshot below:

Afia-Schwarzenegger screenshot

However, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has released a press statement to address the current state of his son stating that he(Daniel) is bipolar.