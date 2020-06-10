type here...
GhPage Entertainment Let's pray for Duncan Williams son - Afia Schwarzenegger
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Let’s pray for Duncan Williams son – Afia Schwarzenegger

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
|
Afia-Schwarzenegger-and-Duncan-Williams
Let's pray for Duncan Williams son - Afia Schwarzenegger
- Advertisement -

Controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has called on Ghanaians to come together and pray for the son of Duncan Williams’ son Daniel. 

Her comment comes after the last son of the celebrated preacher took to social media to drop some explicit videos of himself with naked ladies. 

He later went live to rain insults on his father who happens to be one of the most respected men of God in the country.

Also Read: Duncan-Williams son insults him mercilessly on live video

Afia Schwarzenegger in her reaction posted a photo of Daniel on her Instagram handle calling on people to join hands and pray for the family of Duncan Williams since they are in difficult times. 

She posted: “As a mother I am lost with words.. Let’s pray for Bishop Duncan Williams n his family especially his son Daniel. Only sensitive Christians will understand this.. Lets continue to keep him and his family in prayers.. My position as a Mother will not allow me to do anything apart from praying. This is so sad.‘

Also Read: Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

See screenshot below: 

Afia-Schwarzenegger
Afia-Schwarzenegger screenshot

However, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has released a press statement to address the current state of his son stating that he(Daniel) is bipolar.

Previous articleMy son is sick- Duncan Williams speaks on son’s abnormal behavior

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

I started smoking weed at 15- Duncan Williams son brags

Mr. Tabernacle -
Daniel Duncan Williams undoubtedly is way out of control sitting in judgement of how he's constantly showing off his nude and...
Read more
Entertainment

My father is the cause of my bad behaviour- Duncan Williams’ son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Daniel Duncan, the unruly son of the popular preacher, Archbishop Duncan William has been trending on twitter for the wrong reasons.
Read more
Entertainment

I use to masturbate – Freelove of TV3 Date Rush

Mr. Tabernacle -
Freelove of TV3's Date Rush reality show is again in the news, this time giving details of what she used to do...
Read more
Entertainment

Bulldog arrested for saying his 9-months baby is wiser than the Ghana Police Service

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular entertainment critic and artist manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog in the showbiz cycles have found himself in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan-Williams son insults him mercilessly on live video

Qwame Benedict -
The 'wayward' son of respected preacher Archbishop Duncan William has now gone berserk on social media and insulting his father during a...
Read more
Entertainment

Wendy Shay walks out on Nana Romeo during live interview

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Wendy Shay stormed out of her interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 Fm on Tuesday, 9 June 2020 after the latter...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Accra
light rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
2.1kmh
96 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

Qwame Benedict -
The last born of world reknowed preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams identified as Daniel has for weeks now been trending for the wrong...
Read more
Lifestyle

Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.
Read more
Lifestyle

Kwabena Owusu Agyei arrested by National security during live interview

Qwame Benedict -
Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who is a staunch NDC member has been arrested by some personnel of the National security for some...
Read more
Entertainment

Bulldog arrested for saying his 9-months baby is wiser than the Ghana Police Service

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular entertainment critic and artist manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog in the showbiz cycles have found himself in the...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News