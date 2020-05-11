LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Pre-wedding photos of actress Xandy Kamel and her husband to be Kaninja of Angel TV has fast gone viral on social media. And from Ghpage.com’s gatherings, the two are set to tie the knot.

From our findings, their traditional marriage ceremony will take place somewhere in Accra despite the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing ban on social gatherings.

The venue and date including other details for the event are yet to be made public. Trust us to give you updates regarding their marriage.

A lot of people are keen to see how her wedding is going to be after she heavily criticized Medikal and Fella Makafui’s own in an interview on Okay FM.

SEE THEIR PRE-WEDDING PHOTO’S BELOW:

Their photos after it went viral has amassed several reactions on social media. Check out some comments.

3dwoadaba_kojo: The Tailor didn’t do the guy’s shirt well..see some ahoma biaa 3sesen h)?.

padje296: They were talking abt Fella engagement. We are waiting for hers too.

abena.asare: Eeeeiii the guy’s in laws are in deep shit.

skinglowby_mz_emmy_brown: Congratulations ?????

Congratulations in advance. Marriage is good lol.

