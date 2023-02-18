- Advertisement -

All clubs have been given permission by the Premier League to observe a minute of silence in honour of now late Christian Atsu.

Before Newcastle’s match against Liverpool this evening, a moment of silence will be observed at St. James’s Park. according to the club.

Before he passed away, Atsu had been buried under debris for more than 11 days, during which time the earthquake had claimed the lives of over 45,000 people.

Only hours before the natural tragedy, the Ghanaian scored his first goal for Hatayaspor.

On September 1st, 2013, Atsu signed a five-year contract with Chelsea for an estimated £3.5 million.

On August 31, 2016, Atsu signed a one-year loan agreement with Newcastle United that included a buyout clause. In a 6-0 away triumph against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, he made his club debut in the 61st minute as Yoan Gouffran’s replacement. He also assisted Aleksandar Mitrovi on the team’s fifth goal.

Atsu left Chelsea in May 2017 and agreed to a four-year contract for £6.2 million with Newcastle.

