Rapper Elorm Adablah aka E.L has stated emphatically that no rapper in Ghana than match him when it comes to doing a diss song.

E.L made this claims when he was questioned by Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central as the duration it would take him to respond to a diss directed to him.

In his response, E.L revealed that none of the rappers in the industry can even record a diss song or throw a punch at him because they are scared of what he can do.

“Oh no nobody can diss me in this music industry. Have you seen anyone dissing me in a song, nobody can diss me because they know my character and they know that I’m a stand-up guy.

“Me I’m here to preach love instead of adversity or unhealthy competition even though I think some of the beefs that happen it is very healthy competition.

“But I don’t think that there is anybody in my lane so if I find someone in my lane then probably we can encourage such things”.

“So far my problem is that I have not been able to find anybody in my lane so I’m relaxed in my corner. I won’t reply any diss songs directed at me. It is funny to me because I’m really enjoying the beefs currently going on since its entertaining.

“But nobody is up to my style so what I will tell them in a reply they won’t be able to understand. We will just keep it as it is so they should continue beefing whilst we enjoy”.