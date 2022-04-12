type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRare video of KiDi's baby mama surfaces online
Entertainment

Rare video of KiDi’s baby mama surfaces online

By Armani Brooklyn
Kidi's baby mama
- Advertisement -

A rare video of KiDi‘s rich baby mama has surfaced on the internet for the first time and fans of the musician are currently drooling over her.

As we all know, KiDi has kept his love life out of the public domain hence not much is not about the other of his handsome son.

Looking at the video, it’s obvious that KiDi’s baby mama and their son Jayden stepped out to a children’s picnic and it was there that they got recorded.

Little Jayden is a very shy person considering how he was struggling to talk in front of the camera.

KiDi has a very beautiful family and it’s very smart of him to keep them away from the public domain to avoid drama.

About three years ago, KiDi revealed during an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Andy Daybreak Hitz that his baby mama is older than him and doesn’t reside in Ghana also.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 12, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    58 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News