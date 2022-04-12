- Advertisement -

A rare video of KiDi‘s rich baby mama has surfaced on the internet for the first time and fans of the musician are currently drooling over her.

As we all know, KiDi has kept his love life out of the public domain hence not much is not about the other of his handsome son.

Looking at the video, it’s obvious that KiDi’s baby mama and their son Jayden stepped out to a children’s picnic and it was there that they got recorded.

Little Jayden is a very shy person considering how he was struggling to talk in front of the camera.

KiDi has a very beautiful family and it’s very smart of him to keep them away from the public domain to avoid drama.

About three years ago, KiDi revealed during an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Andy Daybreak Hitz that his baby mama is older than him and doesn’t reside in Ghana also.