Tyron Iras Marhguy, one of the Rasta students who were denied admission by Achimota School had sued the school and they are making a number of demands.

Tyron Iras Marhguy filed the suit at the Human Rights Division of the High Court of Ghana and they are asking the school to immediately admit him as a student to continue his education.

According to the student, the decision by the school to deny him admission based on his natural hair is a violation of his fundamental human rights.

The applicant is therefore asking to ask the court to “declare that the failure and or refusal of the First Respondent (Achimota School Board of Governors) to admit or enroll the Applicant based on his Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs and culture characterized by his keeping of rasta is a violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution”

The application also argues that the denial by the school is a complete “violation of his (Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s) right to dignity”.

The student and his lawyer further argued that Achimota School has now a lawful basis to interfere in Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s right to education based on his Rasta hair, therefore, making the decision discriminatory.

The suit wants the High Court to order Achimota School to immediately admit Tyrone Iras Marhguy into the school to continue his education uninterrupted.

And finally, the application is asking for compensation from the school for the “inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms”.

The first respondent of the suit, the Achimota School is yet to respond to the lawsuit filed by.