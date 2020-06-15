Common sense should teach you to respect predecessors in the music industry- Praye Tietia advises Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Praye Tietia formerly of the trio music band Praye has in an Instagram post thrown some jewels of advice Shatta Wale’s way.

READ ALSO: Reggie Rockstone drops some bars to address Shatta Wale’s chant that ‘Hiplife boys are poor’

In a post that showed Shatta Wale slandering Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, at a recent interview on the United Showbiz show on UTV, Praye Tietia cautioned Shatta Wale to show some respect to the people that paved the way for a better music industry today.

Shatta Wale in his submission on the United Showbiz show with Nana Ama Mcbrown as host passed some derogatory comments about all Hiplife musicians in the country and the genre’s originator and influencer Reggie Rockstone.

Shatta Wale has in the past ranted about how the older generation of musicians failed to orient the newbies on how to excel in show business owing to the fact they lacked the knowledge on how to create wealth through building a lasting brand.

According to the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, the predecessors of the industry did themselves and the new generation a major disservice by keeping up with the joneses and living what he calls a ‘fake’ life.

Recently, Shatta Wale was in the news for calling Reggie Rockstone and his Hiplife music unimpactful and a failure.

Reggie hit back at the SM boss by pointing out the fact that Sarkodie, who is the most awarded rapper in Africa, is a product of his introduction of rap culture dubbed Hiplife as a genre in the music scene and proof of its success.

Reggie mentioned that Shatta himself started out as a rapper which is enough proof of his impact in Ghanaian music.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale endorses Nana Akuffo Addo ahead of Election 2020

Meanwhile, Praye Tietia who seems unimpressed with Shatta’s rants has, in an attempt to call the latter to order, asked him to respect the oldies who put in their blood, sweat, and their talents to sustain an industry that he is benefitting from today.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

In a detailed and insightful post, the veteran artiste mentioned that Shatta Wale could boast about his wealth all he can but should also respect the predecessors of the game he is winning at today.

He asked Shatta to take a cue from how the wealthiest African artistes like Wizkid and Davido cherish and idolise their predecessors like King Sunny Ade, Fela Kuti and 2BABA to mention a few.