Shatta Wale must respect industry's predecessors - Praye Tietia
Shatta Wale must respect industry’s predecessors – Praye Tietia

Common sense should teach you to respect predecessors in the music industry- Praye Tietia advises Shatta Wale

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Praye Tietia Shatta Wale
Praye Tietia Shatta Wale
Praye Tietia formerly of the trio music band Praye has in an Instagram post thrown some jewels of advice Shatta Wale’s way.

READ ALSO: Reggie Rockstone drops some bars to address Shatta Wale’s chant that ‘Hiplife boys are poor’

In a post that showed Shatta Wale slandering Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, at a recent interview on the United Showbiz show on UTV, Praye Tietia cautioned Shatta Wale to show some respect to the people that paved the way for a better music industry today.

Shatta Wale in his submission on the United Showbiz show with Nana Ama Mcbrown as host passed some derogatory comments about all Hiplife musicians in the country and the genre’s originator and influencer Reggie Rockstone.

Shatta Wale has in the past ranted about how the older generation of musicians failed to orient the newbies on how to excel in show business owing to the fact they lacked the knowledge on how to create wealth through building a lasting brand.

According to the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, the predecessors of the industry did themselves and the new generation a major disservice by keeping up with the joneses and living what he calls a ‘fake’ life.

Recently, Shatta Wale was in the news for calling Reggie Rockstone and his Hiplife music unimpactful and a failure.

Reggie hit back at the SM boss by pointing out the fact that Sarkodie, who is the most awarded rapper in Africa, is a product of his introduction of rap culture dubbed Hiplife as a genre in the music scene and proof of its success.

Reggie mentioned that Shatta himself started out as a rapper which is enough proof of his impact in Ghanaian music.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale endorses Nana Akuffo Addo ahead of Election 2020

Meanwhile, Praye Tietia who seems unimpressed with Shatta’s rants has, in an attempt to call the latter to order, asked him to respect the oldies who put in their blood, sweat, and their talents to sustain an industry that he is benefitting from today.

Bro! @shattawalenima Many are those before you who sacrificed a lot to build an industry for all of us to join. The Music industry years ago took blood, sweat, passion and pure talent to entertain Ghanaians for love and country. Legends like @reggierockstone and others sacrificed to pave the way for us in hiplife and afrobeat, including people who sacrificed and groomed you Bandana for absolutely nothing. You rich pass all of us, yooo wakaa yati but i can assure you your so called riches won't make top 10 list of rich musicians even in our neighbouring Nigeria here norr sef, so bro enough of the disrespect to Ghanaian artistes, producers, DJs and the entire industry you came to meet! Many artistes are very comfortable but they don’t need to brag and disrespect others like you do. Davido and Wizkid are two of the richest musicians in Africa but they don’t find the need to disrespect their predecessors! You dey embarrass yourself and Ghanaian musicians to the world. no personal beef here just common sense and morals being shared. We've had it with the gross disrespect and ridiculing at any given chance. Brag all you want but learn to respect people who have made scarifices for you to “eat” today! There were people before you and there will be people after you. We are grown men and women who also have families, you don’t open your mouth and spew anything anyhow.

In a detailed and insightful post, the veteran artiste mentioned that Shatta Wale could boast about his wealth all he can but should also respect the predecessors of the game he is winning at today.

He asked Shatta to take a cue from how the wealthiest African artistes like Wizkid and Davido cherish and idolise their predecessors like King Sunny Ade, Fela Kuti and 2BABA to mention a few.

Source:GHPAGE

