Retire, you’re washed and don’t deserve to represent Ghana anymore – Kwaku Manu descends on Dede Ayew

Kumawood comic actor, Kwaku Manu, has publicly advised Ghanaian football star Dede Ayew to consider retiring from football, expressing concerns about the potential impact on his father’s legacy.

In a recent social media post, Kwaku Manu voiced his worries about Abedi Pele’s legacy, asserting that Dede Ayew’s recent performances have not lived up to the standards set by his legendary father.



Abedi Pele, Dede Ayew’s father was a former Ghanaian footballer renowned for his outstanding contributions to the sport.

In the explosive video, the award-winning actor pointed out Dede Ayew’s recent struggles on the field, which reportedly led to him being benched in favor of his brother Jordan Ayew during Blackstars’ AFCON23 games.



Kwaku Manu’s advice comes on the heels of Ghana’s exit from the African Cup of Nations tournament after a draw with Mozambique, a result that has since disappointed fans and raised concerns about the team’s performance.

While the actor acknowledged Dede Ayew’s past achievements, he suggested that retiring from football might be a wise decision to preserve the legacy built by his father.



The plea has sparked discussions among football enthusiasts and fans of the Ayew family.

A lot of concerned citizens have taken to the internet to share the same sentiments just like Kwaku Manu.

