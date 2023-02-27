Late Rev Anthony Boakye’s wife, Madam Margaret Boakye has finally spoken for the first time after her husband’s death.

Prior to Rev Anthony Boakye’s death, Madam Margaret was accused of maltreating her sick husband.

It was even alleged that she denied the late man of God access to his personal doctors because she wanted to fast-track his death.

Whiles addressing the media last week, the deceased man of God’s niece claimed that Madam Margaret played a role in her uncle’s death.

Amidst the brouhaha, Madam Margaret through a family member has delivered a message to Ghanaians – Most especially the ones tarnishing her image on social media.

According to the widow, she leaves all her critics at the mercy of God because she has no idea of the false allegations poured on her.

She entreated all her church members to ignore all the fake reports about her involvement in her hubby’s death.

Madam Margaret Boakye’s spokesperson quoted several Bible quotations to admonish the people spreading false news about her on the internet.

Watch the video below to know more…

