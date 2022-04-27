type here...
Rev Obofour attacks colleague pastors (Video)
Entertainment

Rev Obofour attacks colleague pastors (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev Obofour
Leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour has roared very loudly at some senior pastors in the country once again citing a fresh video that has landed on the internet.

In the video, Rev Obofour angrily insulted these yet to be named senior pastors for taking his humility for granted and leveraging on it to disrespect him.

According to the angry man of God, the grace period he gave to these senior pastors is over and he has now waged a bloodshed beef on them.

He further bragged about his riches and how he’s now more financially stable than them.

Alot of Ghanaians who have come across this video have fingered Rev Owusu Bempah as part of the senior pastors’ Rev Obofour mercilessly insulted in the viral video.

Rev Owusu Bempah as a no-nonsense man as he is will subtly reply to Obofour’s insults very soon.

