GhPage earlier broke the news that Rev. Ciara Antwi aka Obofowaa has given birth to three beautiful babies (triplets), 2 boys and a girl.

Social media was filled with congratulatory messages to Obofowaa after the news went viral.

The father of the newly born triplets, Rev Obofour is the happiest man alive as he has reacted to the news about his wife’s delivery.

Rev Obofour during one of his sermons on live TV called via phone her beautiful wife Queen Ciara (Obofowaa) who was at the hospital to celebrate with her

Obofour hilariously told his wife that right after the christening of the triplets he would wish to impregnate he again. He said he wants 15 children.

Congratulations to the Obofour family on this beautiful addition to their family.