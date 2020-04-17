- Advertisement -

As the World is coming together to fight the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus Ghanaian prophet Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has also stated that there would be the emergence of World War III(WW3).

According to the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, he in 2018 saw a vision which a wounded Eagle surrounded by stars was attacking a dragon.

Also Read: Medikal will soon dump you like ‘borla’ – Sister Derby throws shot at Fella Makafui

He stated the the dragon had earlier used its tail to destroy the world an action that made the eagle and stars angry who ganged up to attack the dragon.

Explaining his prophecy into details he made mention that in this case the Eagle represents America and the Stars representing the European Union with the dragon representing China.

He noted that America and the European Union would rise up and start a war with China very soon due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Also Read: I will never respond to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong again – Angel Obinim

“The Dragon in the prophecy which I saw in 2018 represents China. I could see that this Dragon was backed by other countries, countries that think and act like China itself. The Eagle surrounded by the stars represents America and the European Union. That means America will be supported by other members of the European to go to war against China…,” he said in an interview.