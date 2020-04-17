- Advertisement -

The leader of God’s Way Church International Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim has stated that he is no more going to react to the Kennedy Agyapong again.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong recently resumed his attack on Angel Obinim after his wife Florence Obinim reacted to some comments made by him(Kennedy) weeks ago.

In the MP’s new attack, he rained insults on Obinim’s wife describing her as a foolish woman amongst other things.

As we all know, every husband would love to defend his wife and we thought Angel Obinim could do same for his wife but looks like he is not ready.

According to Angel Obinim in his reaction to the latest attack from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, lies are often perpetuated during fracas so he’s it’s high time he withdrew from such acts.

Obinim started that henceforth he is not going to have any beef with anyone again.

Watch the video below:

Well, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that he is not going to stop attacking Angel Obinim and would keep on fighting him even with his last breathe.