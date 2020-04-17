type here...
Home Lifestyle I will never respond to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong again - Angel Obinim
Source:Ghpage.com
Lifestyle

I will never respond to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong again – Angel Obinim

By Qwame Benedict
0
Obinim-Kennedy Agyapong
I will never respond to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong again - Angel Obinim
- Advertisement -

The leader of God’s Way Church International Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim has stated that he is no more going to react to the Kennedy Agyapong again.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong recently resumed his attack on Angel Obinim after his wife Florence Obinim reacted to some comments made by him(Kennedy) weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram

Florence Obinim and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Also Read: This is exactly what Florence Obinim said that got Kennedy Agyapong irritated

In the MP’s new attack, he rained insults on Obinim’s wife describing her as a foolish woman amongst other things.

As we all know, every husband would love to defend his wife and we thought Angel Obinim could do same for his wife but looks like he is not ready.

According to Angel Obinim in his reaction to the latest attack from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, lies are often perpetuated during fracas so he’s it’s high time he withdrew from such acts.

Also Read: Obinim & his wife hired someone to inject them with bleaching products -Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

Obinim started that henceforth he is not going to have any beef with anyone again.

Watch the video below:

Well, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that he is not going to stop attacking Angel Obinim and would keep on fighting him even with his last breathe.

Previous articleCoronavirus will kill many Ghanaians in Abroad-Pastor Prince reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Video of an unsatisfied man chasing wife after rounds of lovemaking goes viral

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a fast circulating video on social media captures a man and his wife displaying the shameful act in the public....
Read more
Lifestyle

This is exactly what Florence Obinim said that got Kennedy Agyapong irritated

Lizbeth Brown -
Ever since Florence Obinim responded to all the cheating allegations levelled against her husband by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the politician has made...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim & his wife hired someone to inject them with bleaching products -Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

Lizbeth Brown -
It seems the woes of the General Overseer of International God's Way Church, Angel Obinim and his wife, Florence is not ending...
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Perpetual the lady Obinim allegedly ‘chopped’, her mum & friend together

RASHAD -
Two female names keep popping up in Kennedy Agyapong’s war against Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International Godsway...
Read more
Lifestyle

Florence Obinim has proved she’s more stupid than her husband -Afia Schwar supports Kennedy Agyapong

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown her weight behind Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in his fight against Angel Obinim and his wife,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim wanted to sleep with my wife-Saviour speaks on why he left Obinim’s church

RASHAD -
In 2019, one of the high ranking junior pastors of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Osofo Saviour Amunte abandoned Angel Obinim to join Reverend...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, April 17, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
5.7kmh
20 %
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °

Most Read

News

COVID-19: Popular Ghanaian Pastor dies of coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Covid-19 is taking more lives away in just a flash of time and we cannot do anything about it. Pathetic.
Read more
Lifestyle

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is once again back in his fight with the founder of God's Way...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Osei shares unseen photos of his honeymoon with Tracy in Dubai

Qwame Benedict -
The General manager for Despite Group of company and the first son of business mogul Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy Ameyaw...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, precious lives have been lost, others are left battling for their lives at various quarantine...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News