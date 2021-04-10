- Advertisement -

Ruby, one of the participants of TV3’s dating reality TV show, Date Rush, has opened up on live TV and how she has acquired a new Jeep after the show.

In an interview with Rashad on GHPage TV, she revealed that God has been good to her since she left the show and Powderguy.

According to her; “I got surprises like a car, somebody mysterious got me a car”. GHPage’s further investigations revealed that the car is indeed a Jeep Wrangler sports.

Ruby described the ‘mysterious man’ as a rich cool guy whose main reason for buying her the car was that he saw her in his dreams.

She disclosed the man is outside Ghana and intends to come to Ghana at the end of the year.

Ruby of Date Rush’s Jeep

Ruby during the interview with GHPage TV stated that she has been disappointed in relationships so many times, that’s why she decided to find love on TV.

Claims to have been single for a year and decided to try her best on the reality show. For lack of time from her previous relationship, she said, caused the breakup with led her to the show.

She appeared in 4 episodes before finding her ‘love’ powderguy on the show.

Ruby claimed she couldn’t continue with her relationship with Powderguy because she felt the guy wasn’t serious after having sex with her.

According to her what really caused the breakup was that she decided to pay him a surprise visit at his place of abode in Marcarthy Hill, an area in Accra, but met his presence. After that, she decided to call it quit because there are more opportunities (Handsome, rich men ) out there for her.

Although she knew the guy couldn’t take care of her, she stressed that wasn’t the motive she left him.

She admitted to having several rounds of sex in their 3 months relationship and Powderguy’s favourite position was ‘doggie style’.

Ruby who hopes to be an actress hails from the Volta Region of Ghana and attends the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Watch Ruby’s full interview with Rashad on GHPage TV below;

Ruby has 4 other siblings and she’s the 3rd and only girl amongst them.