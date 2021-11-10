type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI've not been sacked - Xandy Kamel finally breaks silence on her...
Entertainment

I’ve not been sacked – Xandy Kamel finally breaks silence on her work, details her reasons for going off

By Mr. Tabernacle
Xandy Kamel and King Kaninja
- Advertisement -

It was days ago (it was published on our site on November 4, 2021) reported that actress and tv host, Xandy Kamel and her estranged husband King Kaninja have been sacked from Angel TV.

It was alleged that Xandy Kamel, host of a celebrity gossip show dubbed ‘Yenom Tea’ and her husband King Kaninja, a Sports Journalist and Head of Sports at Angel TV have been fired by Dr Kwaku Oteng, over their marital issues.

READ ALSO: Xandy Kamel and Kaninja allegedly fired from Angel TV amid their marriage brouhaha

Well, Xandy has finally reacted to the news that she has been sacked from her job. She in an exclusive phone-in interview with Ghpage has said that she has not been sacked by her employer Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of the Angel Broadcasting Network.

According to Xandy, she is on leave and will soon come back on screen to carry out her duties as the host for ‘Yenom Tea’.

She explains her leave coincidentally met her marital problems and that she is not on leave because of that (marriage issues).

The actress further in her submission during the phone-in convo averred that Dr Kwaku Oteng has no hand in her leave, rubbishing the claims that the CEO has fired her.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
4.2mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News