I’ve not been sacked – Xandy Kamel finally breaks silence on her work, details her reasons for going off

It was days ago (it was published on our site on November 4, 2021) reported that actress and tv host, Xandy Kamel and her estranged husband King Kaninja have been sacked from Angel TV.

It was alleged that Xandy Kamel, host of a celebrity gossip show dubbed ‘Yenom Tea’ and her husband King Kaninja, a Sports Journalist and Head of Sports at Angel TV have been fired by Dr Kwaku Oteng, over their marital issues.

Well, Xandy has finally reacted to the news that she has been sacked from her job. She in an exclusive phone-in interview with Ghpage has said that she has not been sacked by her employer Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of the Angel Broadcasting Network.

According to Xandy, she is on leave and will soon come back on screen to carry out her duties as the host for ‘Yenom Tea’.

She explains her leave coincidentally met her marital problems and that she is not on leave because of that (marriage issues).

The actress further in her submission during the phone-in convo averred that Dr Kwaku Oteng has no hand in her leave, rubbishing the claims that the CEO has fired her.