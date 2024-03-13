Sad! 22-year-old queen mother dies during childbirth; Details about her final funeral rites drop

- Advertisement -

The Mpohor Dcommunity in the Western Region prepares to bid farewell to one of its own as the final funeral rites for the youngest Queen Mother in Ghana, Nana Yaa Manu I, is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 15th, 2024, in Adum Banso.

Nana Yaa Manu I’s journey to royalty was marked by tragedy, as she tragically passed away at the tender age of 22 in June 2023, during childbirth, just a year after her installation as Queen Mother.

Her untimely death casted a shadow of sorrow over the community, leaving family, friends, and people mourning the loss of a promising young leader.

The late Queen Mother’s path to royalty was not without its challenges.

Schoolmates from her alma mater, Prestea Senior High and Technical School, recall a poignant moment when she broke down in tears and declined the offer to ascend the throne during her time on campus.

Despite her reservations, fate intervened, and Nana Yaa Manu I eventually embraced her role as Queen Mother, only to have her reign cut short by tragedy.

Before her installation as Queen Mother, Nana Yaa Manu I pursued her education diligently, attending Prestea Senior High and Technical School.

Additionally, she pursued her passion for healthcare as a student nurse at Nursing and Midwifery Training College-Sekondi, showcasing her dedication to serving her community in various capacities.

As preparations for her final funeral rites are underway, the community of Adum Banso and beyond gathers to pay their respects and honour the memory of Nana Yaa Manu I.

Her legacy as a compassionate queen mother will undoubtedly endure, inspiring future generations to uphold her spirit of service and dedication to the betterment of society.

