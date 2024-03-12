You behave like dog poopoo – Captain Smart attacks crying John Kumah’s wife again with full vigour (Video)

- Advertisement -

Days ago, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, called on the Ghana Police Service to seek clarification from media personality Captain Smart regarding allegations that her husband was poisoned.

In an official complaint, she has asked the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the Onua TV presenter substantiates his claims about the circumstances leading to her husband’s death.

Recall that months ago, Captain Smart claimed that the Deputy Finance Minister, who died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, had been severely affected by food poisoning.

He also suggested that Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was another potential target.

However, an autopsy report has confirmed that the late MP died from Multiple Myeloma.

And because of this Mrs Lilian has described Captain Smart as a wicked man full of lies.

Reacting to Lilian Kumah’s attack, Captain Smart has described the fresh widow as a fake woman of God.

According to Captain Smart, Mrs Kumah lacks home training and is not fit enough to be addressed as a lady.

Firing the fresh widow, Captain Smart dared Mrs Kumah to tell the whole world when her hubby contracted the terminal illness she’s talking about.

As fumed by Captain, Mrs Kumah is doing all the dirty jobs just because she wants to be in parliament.

In a very derogatory manner, Captain Smart metaphorically stated that Mrs Kumah is behaving like a dog’s faeces because she’s not wise.

This is the second time Captain Smart has traded words with John Kumah’s wife.

