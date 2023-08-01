Sad video: Man gets evicted from his own house as his wife secretly filed for divorce

- Advertisement -

A man identified as @ubslaughter on TikTok has accused his wife of laying a false abuse claim against him after secretly filing for divorce.



According to him, his wife filed a false abuse claim to initiate a divorce and gain an advantage over their property.



In the emotional clip that has since garnered massive reactions online, Ub stated that women who file false abuse claims against men are criminals and dangerous.

He further asserted that many women use the strategy in court to take advantage of their husbands’ finances and property.

As tearfully revealed bu UB;

“My wife filed a false abuse claim against me to initiate a divorce, in order to get advantage over the property that we have.



She just filed a false abuse claim against me and had me evicted from the house. Women in particular who do this to men are criminals, they are dangerous.

My understanding now is that this is a strategy that many women will employ in court in order to take advantage of their husband in their finances and their property.



“I could have seen this coming, she did everything she could to keep me from seeing what she was doing. For the men who have to go through this, the children who have to go through this, I feel sorry for you.



“This is painful but the only thing that is going to heal this is justice. If you know someone or if you are someone and this has happened to you, I’d love to hear from you.

“There need to be a movement to stop this, there need to be a movement so some strong legislation can be put in place to stop this. It’s criminal

Below are some of the comments gathered under the sad video…

@marielouisehart40 said: “I know one woman who did this to her husband she asked me to testify on her behalf I said yes but it back fired on her I testified on his behalf.”



@Shirl said: “If you can prove she lied on her report she’ll go to jail for falsifying a report.”



@Bileboy Gesey reacted: “You should have written the house under your mom’s name #hakimi2023.”



@chichi commented: “Its is not the end may be it is the beginning of new blessings.”



@gamma_811 reacted: “If there is no evidence of abuse she can be charged with making a false charges.”



@tunasantana430 commented: “It works every time.”

