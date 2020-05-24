- Advertisement -

The wife of popular Kumawood actor Samuel Ofori has come out to react to some allegations levelled against her husband by some Ghanaian ladies in Germany.

It would be remembered that some hours ago, Ghpage.com shared audio where a lady who claims to have dated the Kumawood actor revealed some of his dirty secrets.

According to the said audio, the main job of the actor in Germany is to deceive ladies with love and then end up defrauding them.

Also Read: Samuel Ofori is an opportunist – Ex-lover

The jilted lady stated that she is not the only one who has been treated that way by the actor throw shots at the actor’s wife for coming out to defend him when they decided to prompt her of his behaviour.

Well, the wife of the popular actor has come out and reacted to the trending issue by blasting the ladies who came out to talk of her husband’s sexual escapades.

In a video, the wife used some unprinted words on the ladies who claimed to have had a thing to do with her husband.

Also Read: Ohemaa Dadao drops chat with Freda Rhymz to expose her

She asked if any of the ladies coming out right now to speak out were forced by her husband.

Watch the video below:

Samuel Ofori‘s wife also went further to ask all these people making these wild allegations what their problems were if indeed her husband ‘chopped’ all these ladies.