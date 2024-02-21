“Tap in King”: Ghanaians jubilate as Sarkodie links up with Safo Newman in the studio – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has finally heard the cries of Ghanaians and is set to collaborate with rising highlife sensation Safo Newman, the “Akokoa” hitmaker.

Sarkodie publicly endorsed Safo Newman’s talent and expressed his admiration for his authenticity and skill.

Thus, sparked anticipation among fans for a joint project which might be fulfilled very soon after a video of the two surfaced online.

Newman is hailed for his pen game and catchy emotional lyrics that can have you rethinking a lot about life and it’s possibilities.

Check out the video below