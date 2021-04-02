Photos of Sarkodie smoking like he is Bob Marley’s grandson leaks online (Photos)

Over the years, Sarkodie, the Hiplife artist from Ghana has built one of the most positive and solid brands Africa has ever witness.

One thing that has always made him stand out is how he positively impact the current generation of youth in Ghana and across Africa.

SEE ALSO: Video of a couple having their wedding ceremony in a shrine goes viral (Video)

But a new photo of him smoking has just surfaced on social media and Ghanaians most especially fans of Sarkodie who goes by the nation Sark Nation are livid.

It’s unclear what Sarkodie is really smoking but some people are suggesting it is weed whiles others are saying it’s only a cigar.

SEE ALSO: ‘I need help; I have slept with 105 and aborted 26 babies’ -Ghanaian lady

Check Out the photos below

Sarkodie smoking

Sarkodie smoking

Well, social media users have reacted to these photos. Magdalene Chapman wrote on Facebook: “I was shocked when I saw it on Instagram”

Michelle Blackmore said: “When did Cigar smoking become illegal?..….allow us make we think….some of you guys have six boyfriends and girlfriends that is cool…..what Sarkodie did is a VIBE”

Tony Opoku Ware also said: “The guy start dey smoke nor be now he just be good pretender”

SEE ALSO: Beautiful final year student of UCC reported dead (Photos)

Justice Amankwah had this to say about the pictures: “Sarkodie has been smoking for over two decades now. I’m shocked some of you see this as news?. It is when he is high that he composes his political songs.”