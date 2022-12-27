- Advertisement -

Self-styled Ghanaian richest man, Shatta Bandle has come under fire on the local digital space after he shared a video of himself showing love to his baby but in the wrong way.

In this video which has since garnered massive angry reactions and criticisms, Shatta Bandle can be seen spraying bundles of cash on his son without caution.

As the video progressed, the baby was finding it difficult to breathe at a point in time as his entire face got covered with cash.

Social media users who have come across this video, precisely parents have called on authorities to take massive disciplinary actions against Shatta Bandle.

The very ‘no-nonsense’ ones even tagged the official handles of the Ghana Police Service to immediately look into Shatta Bandle’s irresponsible behaviour which might put his innocent son at a risk.

Well, others are also convinced that Shatta Bandle did nothing wrong and as such, he should be left alone t enjoy his bonding moments with his son.

Kindly watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, Shatta Bandle has smartly deleted the video to avoid being called by the police for questioning, interrogation, a possible fine or remand.

