Shatta Wale who was rumored to be dating Efia Odo just a few months after Shatta Michy dumped him has finally spoken on the viral Atopa tape.

Although Efia Odo and Shatta Wale fought very dirty on social media a few months ago when Shatta Wale allegedly used and dumped her, he has taken to social media to cheer her up.

In a tweet directed at Efia Odo, Shatta Wale revealed he knows her more than anybody and she is definitely not the person in the video just as she is claiming so she should ‘forget everybody”.

Shatta did not end there, he encouraged Efia Odo to go live on social media and insult people who are accusing her of being in the leaked Atopa tape with Kwesi Arthur.

Shatta Wale tweeted:

@efiaodo1 forget everybody, I know who you are than anybody, they can’t have you cheap like that …Do live video tell dem ur mind ..pussy’s!!!!

Efia Odo who was happy Shatta Wale stood up for her thank him by assuring him of her undying love.

Efia Odo replied: “Love you Forever ?”

Shatta Wale cheers up Efia Odo

There is a leaked tape fast going viral on social media. According to some social media users, the two people in the 20 seconds video are Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

They have all come out to deny the allegation but several Netizens believe it’s them; after all, they that can’t just accept.

Yaanom are saying this is Kwesi Arthur. His Atopa game alone!!! ? pic.twitter.com/7RfYY5YwSo — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 1, 2020

Things dey go on in this industry oo… chai!!