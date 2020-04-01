- Advertisement -

Efia Odo, the popular Ghanaian Socialite who has been tagged as the Slay Queen in the alleged Kwesi Arthur Atopa tape has broken her silence since the video went viral.

In a sorrowful post on Twitter, Efia Odo stated how she hates being trolled on Twitter with the least chance people get.

SEE HERE: Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaked on social media by a popular Slay Queen (Watch)

Her tweet seems to suggest people just take delete in trolling her even if she has done nothing wrong and has not committed any errors.

Efia Odo tweeted: “I hate it here”.

Whiles her fans are defending her under tweets and the trolls are hitting back, Efia Odo switched to Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape-Here’s his message to his fans (Watch)

On Instagram, Efia Odo begged her fans and Ghanaians to how her love because she needs it badly.

Efia Odo sharing another stunning photo of her captioned: “Need Your Love Now”

The video went viral mid-afternoon 1st April 2020. It was a video of a man and woman enjoying some amazing round of sex.

SEE ALSO: Sandra Ankobiah proves she is the sexiest and has the biggest booty by flaunting her raw ass on social media – Fans go wild (Video)

According to many social media users who have seen the video, it’s Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo in the video.

Yaanom are saying this is Kwesi Arthur. His Atopa game alone!!! ? pic.twitter.com/7RfYY5YwSo — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 1, 2020

Kwesi Arthur has already come out to rubbish the claims. Now, Efia Odo is begging for love from Ghanaians.

SEE ALSO: For the first time, Afia Amankwah Tamakloe of Adom TV flaunts her handsome husband online – Netizens react (Photos)

There have always been rumors that Kwesi Arthur is in a secret relationship with Efia Odo. Reports claim they have even had abortions on many occasions.