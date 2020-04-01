type here...
Home Entertainment Alleged Slay Queen in Kwesi Arthur's leaked Atopa Tape, Efia Odo breaks...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Alleged Slay Queen in Kwesi Arthur’s leaked Atopa Tape, Efia Odo breaks silence

By RASHAD
0
Kwesi Arthur - Efia Odo
- Advertisement -

Efia Odo, the popular Ghanaian Socialite who has been tagged as the Slay Queen in the alleged Kwesi Arthur Atopa tape has broken her silence since the video went viral.

In a sorrowful post on Twitter, Efia Odo stated how she hates being trolled on Twitter with the least chance people get.

SEE HERE: Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaked on social media by a popular Slay Queen (Watch)

Her tweet seems to suggest people just take delete in trolling her even if she has done nothing wrong and has not committed any errors.

Efia Odo tweeted: “I hate it here”.

Whiles her fans are defending her under tweets and the trolls are hitting back, Efia Odo switched to Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape-Here’s his message to his fans (Watch)

On Instagram, Efia Odo begged her fans and Ghanaians to how her love because she needs it badly.

Efia Odo sharing another stunning photo of her captioned: “Need Your Love Now”

The video went viral mid-afternoon 1st April 2020. It was a video of a man and woman enjoying some amazing round of sex.

SEE ALSO: Sandra Ankobiah proves she is the sexiest and has the biggest booty by flaunting her raw ass on social media – Fans go wild (Video)

According to many social media users who have seen the video, it’s Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo in the video.

Kwesi Arthur has already come out to rubbish the claims. Now, Efia Odo is begging for love from Ghanaians.

SEE ALSO: For the first time, Afia Amankwah Tamakloe of Adom TV flaunts her handsome husband online – Netizens react (Photos)

There have always been rumors that Kwesi Arthur is in a secret relationship with Efia Odo. Reports claim they have even had abortions on many occasions.

Previous articleDavido tests negative for coronavirus after undergoing another test

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Davido tests negative for coronavirus after undergoing another test

Mr. Tabernacle -
2 days ago it came out that Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke had tested positive for...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwesi Arthur finally speaks on his alleged leaked Atopa tape

RASHAD -
Kwesi Arthur, the popular Ghanaian rapper has finally reacted to the viral Atopa tape alleging to him. In a...
Read more
Entertainment

Fake prophet who falsely accused Rev. Obofuor of eating intestines declared wanted by the Police (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
One pastor identified as Elisha who is currently on the run has been placed on the wanted list of the Ghana Police...
Read more
Entertainment

Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaks online

RASHAD -
Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started. There is...
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal replies to his fan who claimed to have been neglected at Korle-Bu

Qwame Benedict -
AMG rapper Medikal has finally replied to his fan in Korle-Bu who in our earlier publication revealed that he has been neglected...
Read more
Entertainment

Fan who got injured at Medikal’s concert last year left to his fate

Qwame Benedict -
One fan of AMG rapper Medikal identified as Frank Arhin, who got injured at Medikal’s concert held at Sowutuom last year December...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
light rain
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
5.7kmh
61 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Alleged Atopa Tape of Kwesi Arthur leaks online

RASHAD -
Ghana is on a partial lockdown in selected cities and as expected, the drama has already started. There is...
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News