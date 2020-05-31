type here...
Source:Ghpage.com
By Qwame Benedict
Manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Bulldog, has come out and revealed that he was the main person who called on Shatta Wale to sack his militants.

A few days ago, rumours emerged that Shatta Wale’s Militants have sold him out and have all been sacked from the SM camp.

Shatta Wale later in a Facebook Live video confirmed the news adding that they were bad-mouthing him to some people in the US.

Also Read: Delay reacts after hearing Addi Self sold out Shatta Wale

Bulldog who was a guest on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show yesterday in discussing the whole Shatta-Militants sacking disclosed that he was the one who called for their sacking.

According to him, ever since he came back to manage him, he realized the Militants made up Addi Self, Captan, Joint 77 and Natty Lee were not serious with music.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Natty Lee reported to Shatta Wale for chopping an SM member’s girlfriend

The Militants are yet-to officially comment on their sacking and the way forward for them.

