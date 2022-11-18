- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has once again proven that he’s very rich in real life as he always claims to be on the internet.

As a lover of cars precisely Range Rovers, a new video that has been spotted online captures the SM boss, showing his fans his Range Rover collection.

Shatta Wale first started pointing at his 2018 year-made Range Rover, followed by the other ones he bought in the subsequent years.

The recorder who is probably an SM member was Impressed with Shatta Wale’s collection and conferred on him the title of ‘Richest Musician in Ghana’.

Shatta Wale has always styled himself as the richest Ghanaian musician but a lot of sceptics on the internet always rubbish it anytime such a topic pops up.

Shatta Wale surprises Medikal with a brand-new car

Shatta Wale has taken his friendship with Medikal to another level after dashing the AMG signee a brand new BMW.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Shatta Wale can be seen handing over the brand-new BMW X6 to Medikal.

Apparently, the SM boss stormed Medikal’s house at East Legon to dash him the super expensive gift. READ MORE HERE