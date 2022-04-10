type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale is childish and not ready for marriage - Maurice Ampaw
Entertainment

Shatta Wale is childish and not ready for marriage – Maurice Ampaw

By Kweku Derrick
Shatta-Wale-Michy-Elfreda
- Advertisement -

Maurice Ampaw says Shatta Wale’s handling of relationships with women evidently proves he’s not ripe for marriage.

Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, Maurice Ampaw said Shatta Wale’s description of marriage as a scam after his short-lived relationship with his new girlfriend Elfreda is unfounded, baseless and untrue.

SEE ALSO: Check out Shatta Wale’s sad message to Michy after recent heartbreak

According to the private legal practitioner, his critical observation of the dancehall musician shows he’s immature and irresponsible to enter into matrimony.

He argued that Shatta Wale sees the kissing of his partners and showcasing of his relationship on social media as a business and that’s a caveat for it to fail.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

Shatta Wale has been in a couple of unsuccessful relationships owing to claims that he’s very authoritative, violent and disrespectful to his women.

His baby mama Michy had accused him of putting her through emotional trauma and that compelled her to walk out of the relationship. Elfreda corroborated Michy’s claims recently when their burgeoning love affair came to an abrupt end, just three months into it.

An unrepentant Shatta Wale who went on a rampage on Snapchat after suffering heartbreak was seen in a recent video kissing an unknown white woman.

What’s next to come from Shatta Wale is yet unknown.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 10, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News