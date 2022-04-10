- Advertisement -

Maurice Ampaw says Shatta Wale’s handling of relationships with women evidently proves he’s not ripe for marriage.

Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, Maurice Ampaw said Shatta Wale’s description of marriage as a scam after his short-lived relationship with his new girlfriend Elfreda is unfounded, baseless and untrue.

SEE ALSO: Check out Shatta Wale’s sad message to Michy after recent heartbreak

According to the private legal practitioner, his critical observation of the dancehall musician shows he’s immature and irresponsible to enter into matrimony.

He argued that Shatta Wale sees the kissing of his partners and showcasing of his relationship on social media as a business and that’s a caveat for it to fail.

Watch the video below

Shatta Wale has been in a couple of unsuccessful relationships owing to claims that he’s very authoritative, violent and disrespectful to his women.

His baby mama Michy had accused him of putting her through emotional trauma and that compelled her to walk out of the relationship. Elfreda corroborated Michy’s claims recently when their burgeoning love affair came to an abrupt end, just three months into it.

An unrepentant Shatta Wale who went on a rampage on Snapchat after suffering heartbreak was seen in a recent video kissing an unknown white woman.

What’s next to come from Shatta Wale is yet unknown.