Yvonne Nelson ‘exposed’ for allegedly fighting Jackie Appiah over George Weah

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Some chapters of the memoir delve into the personal life of the actress – Most especially, her failed relationships with some very popular male celebrities including Sarkodie and Nigeria’s Iyanya.

As publicly disclosed by Yvonne Nelson for the very first time, she was forced to abort a baby she shared with Sarkodie because the talented rapper said he wasn’t ready for a baby yet.

Amidst the brouhaha, a young lady has shared a self-made video of herself to criticise Yvonne’s hypocrisy.

According to the lady in the viral video, Yvonne Nelson’s long-standing beef with Jackie Appiah is because of George Weah – The current president of Liberia.

As alleged by the lady, Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah once ferociously fought over the Liberian president but she failed to write about it in her memoir for Ghanaians to know the real truth behind her intense dislike for Jackie Appiah.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

