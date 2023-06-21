- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has been trending on the internet since last Sunday after the launch of her memoir titled ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’.

Some chapters of the memoir delve into the personal life of the actress – Most especially, her failed relationships with some very popular male celebrities including Sarkodie and Nigeria’s Iyanya.

As publicly disclosed by Yvonne Nelson for the very first time, she was forced to abort a baby she shared with Sarkodie because the talented rapper said he wasn’t ready for a baby yet.

READ ALSO: “I chopped her only twice” – Sarkodie talks about his affair with Yvonne Nelson

Amidst the brouhaha, a young lady has shared a self-made video of herself to criticise Yvonne’s hypocrisy.

According to the lady in the viral video, Yvonne Nelson’s long-standing beef with Jackie Appiah is because of George Weah – The current president of Liberia.

As alleged by the lady, Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah once ferociously fought over the Liberian president but she failed to write about it in her memoir for Ghanaians to know the real truth behind her intense dislike for Jackie Appiah.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Tall list of all the male stars who have reportedly chopped Yvonne Nelson drops

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale reacts as Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie impregnated and forced her to abort it