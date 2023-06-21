- Advertisement -

Yvonne Nelson is currently being dragged on social media users over some of the revelations she made in her memoir – Most especially, her abortion with Sarkodie.

In a part of the book, she revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but compelled her to get rid of it because he was young and had no resources to raise their unborn baby.

At the time, Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond.

However, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict.

Talking about Iyanya, Yvonne described her relationship with the singer as a dreamy relationship with breakfast in bed and all the comforts and that she had assurance that her love with him was forever when he tattooed her initials YN on his wrist.

A young lady, who appears to know more about the private life of Yvonne Nelson as compared to the masses has blasted the star actress in a now-viral video.

According to the lady, Yvonne Nelson is a big-time hypocrite for naming Sarkodie in her book as the only male star whom she did an abortion for.

In the explosive video, the young lady reported that aside from Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson committed abortions for many male stars but she deliberately wrote about Sarkodie alone just to promote her book.

