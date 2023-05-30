- Advertisement -

Naturally endowed Ghanaian actress, Sheena Gakpe, has vehemently denied the allegations of being in a secret romantic affair with Maxwell Mensah, the husband of fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown.

During an interview on 3FM, Gakpe made it clear that she has no connection or relationship with Maxwell Mensah.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown allegedly snitches on Actress Beverly Afaglo to sign an Ambassadorial deal?

Addressing the topic of controversies surrounding her in the public domain, Gakpe brought up an incident from last year when a blog published a report claiming that she was in a romantic relationship with Nana Ama McBrown’s husband.

However, she refuted these claims, asserting her innocence in the matter.

According to her, she has seen Maxwell once in her whole life.

She noted she saw him at A-Plus’ birthday but she didn’t speak to him or exchanged pleasantries with him and so she doesn’t know why rumours of them dating popped up.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown fires back at Sally Mann for mocking her for not giving birth naturally (Video)