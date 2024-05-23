Shocking! Lady goes on her knees to propose marriage to her boyfriend inside the restaurant (Video)

A trending video on social media shows the lady proposing marriage to her longtime boyfriend inside the restaurant.

The lady decided to seek her boyfriend’s hands in marriage during a hang out including her trusted friends.

In the video, a waiter placed a platter containing a white ring box in front of the man who initially thought it was their bill.

But he later learned it was an engagement ring after his girlfriend walked towards him, bent down, and showed him the ring, which he accepted.



The people around applauded and whistled as the long-time lovers sealed their engagement with a hug and gentle kisses.

Netizens Reactions…

@leliibaby wrote: “a woman proposing to me would ruin my whole day”

@sabelostorm said: “Ladies when they see that you’re working at transnet”

@reesey456 said: “Good for her, just outta genuine curiosity – who pays lobola in this case.”

@mis_papaya said: “What in the church hug is going on here???”

@Annie_Modiba said; “Yoh I’ll never propose to a man ??that thing scared me”

@LawrenceRamano said; “When brothers are moving slow, sisters will take over???”

@fortunateozuyak wrote: “I can imagine the embarrassment for him, but hea common it’s a win win.”

@villainguptas said; “It’s nice, but good when done by leader of relationship.”

@Chibuleni wrote; “This is desperation at its highest order. The guy will never value her coz it wasn’t his decision to marry her if it leads to marriage. Men are predators not prey’s.”

He thought it was the bill and then she proposed pic.twitter.com/7nrh2wlLBS — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 22, 2024

