Shocking moment Ebony’s spirit visited Afua Aduonum during her Sing-A-Thon (Video)

- Advertisement -

Afua Aduonum Singathon – Just a few hours ago, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, the Ghanaian women’s rights advocate, journalist and event organiser who captivated the nation with her singing marathon Guinness World Record attempt ended her quest after 126 hours and 52 minutes.

A shocking revelation made by Afua Aduonum’s brother captures the moment late Ebony’s Reign’s spirit supposedly visited the yet-to-be-crowned world champion.

READ ALSO: Here’s the Guinness World Records message to Afua Aduonum that has made Ghanaians worried

According to Afua’s brother, a bizarre incident happened the moment her sister started singing Ebony Reign’s song, and the back door mysteriously opened.

When he tried to close it, Afua Aduonum told him to stop because Ebony had visited her.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Surprisingly, the incident happened twice and they were all left jaw-dropped.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records speaks as Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks Sing-A-Thon record

READ ALSO: Emotional video of Afua Aduonum weeping after unofficially breaking Sing-A-Thon record goes viral