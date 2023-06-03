Shocking! Two men exchange wives & kids as they remarry each other in a plush wedding ceremony (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Two men, identified as Kelvin and Christopher, who live as neighbours have exchanged their wives, Lillian and Immaculate, in a shocking wedding ceremony.

In a trending video which was first originally shared by Afrimax, the two men can be seen marrying their exchanged wives.



In the video, Lillian married Kelvin and Immaculate to Christopher.



As neighbours, they began to visit each other and soon fell in love with each one’s spouse.

They kept their relationships secret as they continued sneaking around until it was all found out.



The men then decided to settle their problems amicably by exchanging their spouses and sealing them legally.

Part of their agreement also saw their wives switching to the other side with the kids. The video of the couples has since stirred reactions online.

Social media users who have come across the video have shared several diverging opinions watched the video below to know more…

