According to recent reports, Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie famously known as Sir John died along with his mother and sister, who all contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Sir John’s mother is reported to have died three weeks prior to his death and during the preparation to organize his mother’s burial service, he contracted coronavirus and passed on yesterday, 1 July.

Reports also have it that, his sister, who also contracted the deadly coronavirus died during the arrangement of the late mother’s burial service.

In a Facebook post, a journalist confirmed that it’s however unclear how they all got contracted.

Brong Ahafo Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress NDC also confirmed the story in a Facebook post.

He explained that a host of New Patriotic Party NPP members have been infected. Notably amongst them Peter Mc Manu and Honorable Carlos Ahenkora.

