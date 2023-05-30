Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A South African slay queen has anonymously confessed that she has infected over 100 men with HIV.

According to the lady, she has no iota of regret for what she has done because she also got infected by the virus from another man.

In the anonymous confession, the lady additionally revealed that it was the men who insisted on not wearing condoms hence she shouldn’t be blamed.

The slay queen further revealed that most of the men she has infected with the HIV virus are Nigerians and a few South Africans.

She also urged them to visit the hospital to check their HIV status because she knows for sure that she has infected them with the virus.

