The new week starts and Nana Agradaa has started her week on a hot day. The Fetish Priestess has launched a scathy attack on musician/dancer Ebenezer Asare (Slim Buster).

In a self-recorded video, Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Mama Pat slammed veteran hiplife artiste and dancer Slim Buster for talking about her.

Slim Buster recently had an interview with Amankrado a former best friend of Nana Agradaa where he made some comments about her which we believe Nana Agradaa didn’t like.

Following this, Nana Agradaa decided to go hard on the musician asking him why he would join a fight when he didn’t know the genesis of the fight.

An irked Agradaa rained insults on Slim Buster demeaning his personality. Nana Agradaa warned the musician to stay away from her otherwise she was going to switch the fight to him adding that this was his last warning.

Nana Agradaa, in the video, alleged that Slim Buster is gay and that he does his gay ‘things’ without shame.

