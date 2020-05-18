How social media reacted after a video of Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz fighting surfaced

- Advertisement -

Earlier we reported on the fight that happened at the premises of TV3 this morning between Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz.

The two celebrities surprised many after their music beef almost turned bloody this morning.

Thanks to the workers of TV3 who were quick to salvage the situation even with that Sista Afia threatened to slap one of them.

Also Read: Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz fight at TV3 premises

Anyways some music lovers, as well as fans of both Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz, have commented on the trending video on social media.

Some people are of the view that the punches in Freda Rhymz’s ‘Point of Correction’ diss song got to Sista Afia.

See screenshot below:

Also Read: Shatta Wale warns Bulldog not to talk about Medikal and Eno’s beef