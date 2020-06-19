Social media users react to the death of Peace Fm’s Nana Agyei Sikapa

- Advertisement -

The death of veteran journalist Daniel Agyei Peprah widely known in the media landscape as Nana Agyei Sikapa, in fact, has come as a shocker to all Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace Fm confirmed dead

Who ever though that a day like this would come where a great personality like Nana Agyei Sikapa will be counted among the dead?. Hmmm.

According to the report, he died this afternoon, June 19th after a ‘long and difficult’ illness.

The media personality has been a very strong pillar at Peace FM for years and he is one of the favorite voices on radio in Ghana.

Following the shocking death of the darling voice of radio Nana Agyei Sikapa, some social media users have reacted expressing their shock when the news went viral.

READ ALSO: Kwadwo Wiafe of Despite Media Company passes on

See some comments below:

ama_247s: “Awww Hmmm somebody who has been announcing the burial arrangements of others, has passed on and now is time for another person to announce his burial arrangements. Cold world”.

nana_akusika_frimpomaa: “Eiiii owuo bone b3n ????? I’ve lost a dad, a teacher and a role model. Rest in peace legend ??? Ghana ahwere Agyapade3 ne aky3de3 kese3. Eiiii I can’t stop crying. Daddy why ???????”.

abankwahesther.ea: “Am really saddened and in a state of disbelief. A great Historian. I learnt a lot about our culture through his his programs. The Lord knows best,may he rest in peace. My condolence to the Despite Group??”.

adomspecialgrac: “Eiii first kwadwo wiafe, and now Nana agyei awww this year de3 hmmmm may he rest in perfect peace”.

germainob: “Despite media again? No way there’s some fire under the basket that’s y there’s smoke everywhere”.

His death comes weeks after Kwadwo Annor Wiafe passed on. This is indeed a big blow for Despite Media Group. RIP Nana Agyei Sikapa. Damirifa due!